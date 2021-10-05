Germany's center-right woos Greens for possible coalition

“We think such an alliance has a breadth in society that really makes it possible to modernize and move forward the country in the coming years," he said, adding that differences are “not insurmountable.”

Negotiators have said little of substance about the talks, with all vowing to keep their conversations confidential after Merkel's attempt four years ago to form a coalition with the Free Democrats and Greens bogged down in details and leaks.

Still, apparent details of the Union's meetings with the Free Democrats and Greens were reported by the Bild newspaper, and senior officials in both parties made clear their displeasure with the Union.

The Free Democrats eventually pulled the plug on the 2017 talks. That paved the way for a rerun of the “grand coalition" of the Union and the Social Democrats, Germany's two traditional big parties, which has run the country for 12 of Merkel's 16 years in power.

Another repeat of that often bad-tempered alliance, this time under Scholz, is mathematically possible this time but no one wants it.