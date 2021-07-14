Giant tortoise named Schurli, Austrian zoo's oldest resident, dies at 130

VIENNA, Austria — Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna announced the death of its oldest resident on Tuesday, a Seychelles giant tortoise by the name of Schurli, who reached the age of about 130.

"Many zoo visitors had known him forever," said zoologist Anton Weissenbacher.

Schurli had called the zoo home since 1953. During the 2016 European Soccer Championship he was even employed as an oracle to predict match results.

Despite his advanced age, he also took part in a study a few years ago in which he demonstrated he could immediately remember a task he had learned nine years beforehand.

