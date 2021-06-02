'Girl from Ipanema:' Re-imagining a classic for today's Rio

Gimbel was one of many "professional American lyricists who put English lyrics to foreign songs without knowing what they meant, and wound up earning more than the original authors,” Castro said in an email.

“But," he added, "that’s how the system worked, and it’s clear that, without English lyrics, those songs never would have broken through American provincialism.”

RIO TODAY

“The Girl from Ipanema” didn't just break through; it became a smash hit, which led Brazil to treasure the original.

That, Anitta says, is why she decided to set “Girl from Rio” to English lyrics. In an interview from Miami, she said that garnering a seal of approval abroad helps Brazilians value their own music.

“My challenge right now is to try to make people outside Brazil get interested in Brazilian music and culture again the way it was back in those Girl-from-Ipanema times,” she says. “I think it’s necessary for people outside Brazil to embrace Brazilian music, funk music and whatever we do, for Brazilian people themselves to think we have a good thing here in our hands.”