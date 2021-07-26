 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GLIMPSES: As rain arrives and typhoon nears, Olympics endure
0 Comments
AP

GLIMPSES: As rain arrives and typhoon nears, Olympics endure

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GLIMPSES: As rain arrives and typhoon nears, Olympics endure

A venue official takes a look at the BMX Freestyle course after a training session was cancelled due to rain, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

 Ben Curtis

TOKYO (AP) — The rains came to Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

After many days of blistering sunshine and summer humidity, enough to cause discomfort and heatstroke at some venues in recent days, the rain cooled Tokyo by about 10 degrees Tuesday morning, taking the edge off.

But worries about the effect of Tropical Storm Nepartak and its accompanying drenching have led to changes in Olympic events and some cancellations of practices as preparations for the storm proceed.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Japan on Tuesday evening.

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint
World

Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — A popular Chinese-Canadian singer, Kris Wu, has lost endorsement and other deals with at least 10 brands including Porsche and Bulgari after a teen-ager accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News