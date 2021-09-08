Glitches still plague bitcoin rollout in El Salvador

There has been skepticism about the government’s enthusiastic adoption of bitcoin since Bukele announced it in a video recorded in English and played at a Bitcoin conference in Miami in June. Bitcoin is subject to wild swings in value in a matter of minutes.

An analysis by the Science, Technology and Innovation Institute at Francisco Gavidia University said that the investment the government made in buying 550 bitcoins had already lost money.

On Tuesday, bitcoin joined the U.S. dollar as legal tender in El Salvador. Any business with the technological capacity to do so is required to accept payment in bitcoin. Recent public opinion surveys in El Salvador have shown a majority of Salvadorans oppose making it an official currency.

Garth Kiser, a 43-year-old from Oregon, Illinois, visited a Chivo automatic teller Wednesday hoping to exchange dollars for bitcoin. “The machine isn’t working, I’ll come back later,” he said.

Kiser and friends came to El Salvador with the idea of “helping Salvadorans use bitcoin. I’ve been using it for a long time.”

When an AP journalist who successfully downloaded the Chivo digital wallet tried to use the $30 bonus the government offered to incentivize adoption, he was told there were more steps.