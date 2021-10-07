Gorilla whose photobomb went viral dies at 14 in caretaker's arms

Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla whose image went viral when she photobombed her caretaker's selfie, has died at the age of 14.

She died on Sept. 26 after a prolonged illness, according to a statement published Tuesday by the Virunga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, who had been under the care of the Park's Senkwekwe Center for more than a decade," the park said.

"Ndakasi took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma," it added.

The Senkekwe Center, located inside the park, is the only facility in the world that looks after orphaned mountain gorillas.

Bauma had looked after Ndakasi ever since rangers found her clinging to the body of her dead mother in 2007, when she was just two months old.

Too vulnerable to return to the wild, Ndakasi lived with other orphaned mountain gorillas until her death.