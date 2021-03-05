 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Government, rebels formally sign peace agreement in Nepal
AP

Government, rebels formally sign peace agreement in Nepal

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government and a communist rebel group formally signed a peace agreement on Friday aimed at ending violent attacks, extortion and bombings by the rebels.

Rebel leader Netra Bikram Chand, better known by his guerrilla name Biplav, emerged out of hiding on Friday after the government lifted a ban on his Nepal Communist Party group so it could take part in the public signing of the peace agreement.

“Nepal has entered a peaceful era. There is no more violence in Nepal or any any violent conflicts left in Nepal,” Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli said at the ceremony.

Under the peace deal, the government will lift its ban on the group, release all party members and supporters from jail and drop all legal cases against them. In exchange, the rebel group agreed to give up all violence and resolve any issues through peaceful dialogue.

This group had split from the Maoist Communist party, which fought government troops between 1996 and 2006, when it gave up its armed revolt, agreed to U.N.-monitored peace talks and joined mainstream politics.

The fighting had left 17,000 people dead, hundreds missing and many more maimed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 5 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

France backs Italy in vaccine ban as EU defends mechanism
World

France backs Italy in vaccine ban as EU defends mechanism

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe's vaccine solidarity got a boost on Friday after France said it could emulate Italy's move to block coronavirus vaccine exports outside the European Union if that's what is needed to enforce the bloc's own contracts with drugs manufacturers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News