Govt offices in Kosovo targeted as tensions soar with Serbia

Kurti accused Serbia's government of “inciting and supporting” such behavior and “exploiting Kosovo citizens to provoke a serious international conflict.”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has described Kosovo’s recent license plate move as a “criminal action,” and he made the withdrawal of all Kosovar special police a condition of European Union-mediated negotiations to resolve the dispute.

But after the grenades and the fire, Kosovo's government did not sound ready Saturday to pull the special police back.

“These criminal acts best show what would have occurred with the border crossings in Jarinje and Brnjak unless special forces were sent there to guarantee public order and security,” Svecla wrote.

The European Union and the United States have urged Kosovo and Serbia to immediately exercise restraint and refrain from unilateral actions.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani called on the international community “not to ignore what is clearly seen — a Russian-Serbian tendency to damage the European Union and NATO" by increasing tensions in the Balkans.