Grand day for the French: Cafe and bistro terraces reopen

A restaurant worker carries chairs as he prepares the terrace at a restaurant in Bayonne, southwestern France, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain restrictions.
People walk past the Sunset's Cafe terrace in Rennes, western France, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain restrictions.
Museum workers remove protection on a painting on the eve of the Modern Art museum reopening in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, May, 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions.
French director Quentin Dupieux, and cast members Adele Exarchopoulos, David Marsais, and Gregoire Ludig, from left to right, attend the early first cinema screening and one year delay premiere of 'Mandibules' in Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. Cinemas, as café and restaurant terraces, museums, and theaters are reopening their doors after a shutdown of more than six months in the first stage of a government strategy to incrementally lift restrictions to stave off COVID-19, and give the French back some of their signature "joie de vivre."
People enjoy a breakfast at a café terrace Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 outside the cathedral in Strasbourg, eastern France. Café and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life — sipping coffee and wine with friends outdoors — to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors pose in front of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa in the Louvre museum, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 in Paris. Museums must restrict entries so there is 8 square meters of space (86 square feet) per visitor. Café and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life — sipping coffee and wine with friends outdoors — to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
MK2 cinema directors Nathanael Karmitz and Elisha Karmitz pose prior to the early first cinema screening in Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. Cinemas, as café and restaurant terraces, museums, and theaters are reopening their doors after a shutdown of more than six months in the first stage of a government strategy to incrementally lift restrictions to stave off COVID-19, and give the French back some of their signature "joie de vivre."
Visitors stroll in the Louvre museum, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 in Paris. Museums must restrict entries so there is 8 square meters of space (86 square feet) per visitor. Café and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life — sipping coffee and wine with friends outdoors — to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors watch The Raft of the Medusa, center, by French painter Theodore Gericault in the Louvre museum, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 in Paris. Museums must restrict entries so there is 8 square meters of space (86 square feet) per visitor. Café and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life — sipping coffee and wine with friends outdoors — to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
By ELAINE GANLEY and THOMAS ADAMSON
PARIS (AP) — It’s a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French life — sipping coffee and wine with friends.
The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.” As part of the plan's first stage, France's 7 p.m. nightly curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and museums, theaters and cinemas reopened along with outdoor cafe terraces.
President Emmanuel Macron, among the first to take a seat at a cafe terrace, was seen chatting with customers and with Prime Minister Jean Castex, projecting a mood of measured optimism.
“Let’s get used to try and live together," Macron told reporters at the cafe. "If we manage to get well organized collectively and continue vaccinating, have a common discipline as citizens, there’s no reason why we can't continue moving forward.”
Castex planned to attend a cinema later Wednesday. Actress Emmanuel Beart, meanwhile, went to a movie theater opening in Paris where her latest film “L'Etreinte” ("The Embrace") was showing — among the scores of movies produced during the shutdown.
France is not the first European country to start getting back a semblance of social and cultural life. Italy, Belgium, Hungary and other nations already have started allowing outdoor dining, while drinking and eating indoors began Monday in Britain's pubs.