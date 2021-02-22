 Skip to main content
Greece: Dozens arrested in clashes over campus security law
  Updated
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police clashed with protesters and arrested 31 people in Greece’s second-largest city Monday during a demonstration against a new campus security law.

Protesters occupied the principal’s building at the University of Thessaloniki in northern Greece for several hours and the clashes broke out when police entered the building to remove them.

A total of 32 people who took part in the protest were fined 300 euros ($365) each for breaking the country's lockdown rules.

Parliament earlier this month approved legislation from the center-right government allowing police to patrol university campuses. Left-wing opposition parties have called the measure undemocratic and have supported ongoing protests against the new measures.

