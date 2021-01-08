Greece extends lockdown past 2 months, expands vaccinations

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, chairing a government meeting on COVID-19, said Friday that hospitals across the country, including the Greek islands, would receive vaccine supplies by Monday.

Priority is being given to health care workers at public and private hospitals, followed by care home residents and workers, people over age 80, and those with serious health conditions.

Separately, Greece's Civil Aviation Authority announced a new compulsory seven-day quarantine for any passenger flying into the country from abroad, including from European Union member countries, up to and including Jan. 21.

Passengers will also face spot rapid tests on arrival, while all are still required to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test a maximum of 72 hours before arrival, and fill in a passenger locator form.

Rapid tests on arrival are compulsory for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom, who will only be able to leave their quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 at the end of the seven-day period, the announcement said.