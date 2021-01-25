Greece, France sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal

French Defense Minister Florence Parly, right, and his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos speak during their meeting in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly, right, and his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos speak during their meeting in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly, right, and his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos speak during their meeting in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly, left, and his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos, right, arrive for a meeting in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, speaks with French Defense Minister Florence Parly, during their meeting in Athens on Monday Jan. 25, 2021. Greece signed a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly, center, her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos, second left, and the officials applaud after signing the Rafale warplane deal in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
Models of Rafale jets are displayed next to Greek and French flags prior to French Defense Minister Florence and her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos signing the warplane deal in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly, left, and his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos make statements after signing the Rafale warplane deal in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes French Defense Minister Florence Parly, during their meeting in Athens on Monday Jan. 25, 2021. Greece signed a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly, looks on as she is waiting to meet with Greek Prime Minister In Athens on Monday Jan. 25, 2021. Greece signed a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes French Defense Minister Florence Parly, during their meeting in Athens on Monday Jan. 25, 2021. Greece signed a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly, second left, and his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos, third right, speak after signing Rafale warplane deal in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly makes a statement after signing the Rafale warplane deal in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes French Defense Minister Florence Parly, centre, as Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos looks on, during their meeting in Athens on Monday Jan. 25, 2021. Greece signed a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
Officials sign the Rafale warplane deal as French Defense Minister Florence Parly, background second left, and her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos, background left, attend the ceremony in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey.
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece signed a 2.3 billion-euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France on Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets, as tensions remain high with neighbor Turkey.
Florence Parly, the French defense minister, signed the agreement in Athens to deliver 12 used and six new aircraft built by Dassault Aviation over two years, starting in July.
France has sided with Greece in a dispute over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean that has brought NATO members Greece and Turkey to the brink of war several times in recent decades.
Tension spiked again last summer when a Turkish exploration mission in disputed waters triggered a dangerous military buildup.
Greece and Turkey have agreed to restart talks aimed at resolving the dispute peacefully. Senior diplomats from the two countries met in Istanbul on Monday to resume the process that had been interrupted for nearly five years.
But Athens says it will continue a multibillion-euro program to upgrade its military following years of cuts because of the country's financial crisis.
France and the United States are in competition to provide the Greek navy with new frigates, while Greece's government recently approved plans to cooperate with Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems to create a new military flight academy in southern Greece.