Greece: Fugitive far-right former lawmaker arrested
AP

Greece: Fugitive far-right former lawmaker arrested

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A leading member of Greece’s extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party has been arrested in Athens, nearly nine months after he disappeared before a court sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

Police said 59-year-old former lawmaker Christos Pappas was arrested late Thursday and had been living in an apartment registered under a different name.

Golden Dawn was founded as a Nazi-inspired organization in the 1980s. A fringe group for years, it saw a surge in popularity during a 2010-2018 financial crisis that caused hardship for millions of Greeks.

Other former lawmakers and senior officials of the party were jailed last October after a court ruled that it acted as a criminal organization.

Pappas had been released from pre-trial custody after the maximum 18-month period for which he could be held expired. He absconded shortly before the court verdict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

