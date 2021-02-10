 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greece: Protest gets heated ahead of campus policing vote
AP

Greece: Protest gets heated ahead of campus policing vote

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police and protesters clashed outside Greece’s parliament Wednesday amid student demonstrations in Athens and other cities against an education bill that would allow police to patrol university campuses.

In the capital, riot police used tear gas and some demonstrators threw rocks during the confrontation outside parliament.

Greece's center-right government says it wants to establish a campus police force to stop university grounds from being used for illegal activities such as selling counterfeit goods or to organize violent protests.

Left-wing opposition parties and education unions are supporting demonstrations against the legislation, accusing the government of taking advantage of the country's virus lockdown to impose oppressive police measures.

Lawmakers are set to vote on the education bill Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World’s first fully robotic AI cafe opens in Dubai

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, saying an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

+18
Heavy snowstorm pounds Germany, upends travel
World

Heavy snowstorm pounds Germany, upends travel

BERLIN (AP) — A snowstorm and strong winds pounded northern and western Germany on Sunday, forcing trains to cancel trips and leading to hundreds of vehicle crashes. Police said 28 people were injured on icy roads.

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe’s oldest person survived COVID-19 and celebrates 117th birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News