 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greece: Restrictions reimposed in Athens after case spike
AP

Greece: Restrictions reimposed in Athens after case spike

{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities on Friday said they will reimpose tougher lockdown restrictions in greater Athens after a January decline in infection rates was reversed this week.

Most retail stores will close in the capital Saturday, retaining pickup services only, after being allowed to reopen on Jan. 18.

Plans to reopen high schools in Athens Monday have been limited to the first three grades, while older students will remain in online classes, officials from Greece’s Health Ministry and Civil Protection Agency said.

The additional restrictions will also be in effect on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos and in 10 municipal regions around Greece.

Greece imposed lockdown measures -- that eventually included a nationwide curfew as well as school and store closures -- in early November amid a huge spike in cases.

With a population of 10.5 million, Greece has recorded some 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 5,764 deaths, according to numbers released Friday.

———

Follow AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised
World

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union lashed out Monday at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing it of failing to guarantee delivery of coronavirus vaccines without valid explanation, and threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc.

+8
UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
World

UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A major British doctors' group says the U.K. government should “urgently review” its decision to give people a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by the manufacturer and the World Health Organization.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mother to UN: Keep fighting for Chibok girls (2019)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News