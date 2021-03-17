 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greece sees high demand for 30-year bond, to ease debt costs
AP

Greece sees high demand for 30-year bond, to ease debt costs

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece on Wednesday raised 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) in a 30-year government bond sale that saw high demand and is aimed at improving the country’s debt profile during the pandemic.

The yield was just below 2% and the auction was more than 10 times oversubscribed, the country’s Public Debt Management Agency said.

A steep recession in 2020 and high pandemic relief costs pushed Greece’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio to over an estimated 200% last year.

The government is hoping to take advantage of current low interest rates to improve Greece’s debt sustainability and offset some of the impact of the pandemic on the public finances. It was Greece's first 30-year bond issue since 2007.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said Wednesday’s bond auction, the second held so far in 2021, signaled an end to the country’s reliance on funds from successive international bailouts between 2010 and 2018.

“This issue marks a full return of our country to international markets,” he said. “It provides security to investors as it far exceeds the debt-settlement period agreed with (bailout) institutions.”

In late January, Greece raised 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion) with a 10-year bond issue whose yield was close to 0.8%.

Athens is also planning to repay part of its bailout debt to the International Monetary Fund ahead of schedule to reduce annual debt servicing costs.

The early repayment worth some 3.3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) would cover nearly two-thirds of the outstanding debt to the IMF, and follow a similar repayment worth 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in late 2019.

Greece sunk back into recession last year due to the pandemic and lockdown measures, with the economy shrinking an estimated 8.2%, while hopes for a strong recovery this year have been dampened by extended restrictions. ———

Follow Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Red pandas Pabu and Mei Mei arrive at ZooMontana

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight
World

'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight

  • Updated

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (AP) — In this rural swath of Virginia's Shenandoah valley, former President Donald Trump remains deeply admired, with lawn signs and campaign flags still dotting the landscape. The vaccines aimed at taming the coronavirus, however, aren't so popular.

+9
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot
World

EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible.

+2
Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests
World

Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have arrested multiple music producers connected to a California-based Iranian pop singer, his management company and Iranian media said Thursday, in Tehran’s latest effort to halt what it deems decadent Western behavior.

+12
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
World

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — A cascading number of European countries — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News