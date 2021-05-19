 Skip to main content
Greek Fire Service rescuers get mandatory vaccination order
AP

Greek Fire Service rescuers get mandatory vaccination order

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they are introducing a compulsory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for members of the fire department’s special rescue service.

The country's fire chief, Lt. Gen. Stefanos Kolokouris, signed an order Tuesday stating that members of the rescue service must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or transferred to another department within the Fire Service.

The order is the first time COVID-19 vaccines were made mandatory for anyone in Greece. The Greek government says it’s considering a mandatory vaccination policy for the public health service and other state-run agencies.

Fire Service employee associations said Wednesday that vaccinations should be strongly encouraged but remain voluntary.

Greek rescuers are part of a European Union cross-border civil protection service responding to emergencies and natural disasters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

