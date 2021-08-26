Greek health care workers protest against mandatory vaccines

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Workers at public hospitals in Greece were holding a five-hour work stoppage Thursday to protest a government decision making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all health care workers in the public and private sector.

About 300 hospital workers rallied outside the health ministry in Athens to protest the measure, which goes into effect on Sept. 1. The government has made clear that no extension will be granted.

Those working in the public and private health care sector, and those working in care homes who haven't received at least one dose of the vaccine by that date, or who don’t have a certificate of recent recovery, will be suspended from work.

The public hospital workers’ union said that while it supports the vaccines, it opposes making them mandatory.

“We will not leave defenseless the health care and social care workers who have a personal right to vaccination,” the union said. “Patients are not at risk of catching the coronavirus from health care workers. Hospitals are filling up again with patients suffering from the coronavirus which they caught in the community.”