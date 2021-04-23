Greek police set up checkpoints, turn back Easter travelers

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police set up checkpoints Friday along highways leading out of Athens to enforce a travel ban tightened for Orthodox Easter on May 2.

Easter holidays are often celebrated with relatives outside Athens and other cities, but the government said COVID-19 infection levels remain too high to allow free travel.

Churches were closed last Easter but will be allowed to remain open for this year's services, with seating restrictions and mandatory use of COVID-19 test kits for priests and church staff. The main Easter service next Saturday will be held three hours earlier, at 9:00 p.m. due to curfew measures, while worshippers are being advised by the government to remain outdoors.

Additional travel restrictions are in effect through May 10, with movement between different administrative regions of the country allowed only for specific work reasons, medical emergencies, funerals of close relatives, and parental visits for divorced and separated fathers of children under 18.