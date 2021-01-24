Greek socialist ex-minister Valyrakis, 77, found dead at sea

Valyrakis was himself the son of a former army officer and later member of parliament with the Center Union party, in the 1960s. Born in Chania in 1943, he studied electronics and industrial automation in Germany and Sweden.

During the dictatorship, he joined Papandreou’s Panhellenic Liberation Movement and was trained at a PLO camp in Lebanon. He was responsible for several bombing attacks against the dictatorship, although these caused no casualties.

Arrested in 1971 and tortured by military police, he escaped by cutting the bars in his cell and causing a short-circuit in the jail’s electrical grid. He hopped on the roof of a train headed to Germany, but was found at the border and jailed on the island of Corfu.

Valyrakis escaped the same year from the Corfu jail, and swam several kilometers to Albania, only to be arrested as a spy and sentenced to three years of hard labor. At that time, communist Albania still had relations with China, and Papandreou obtained his release through the intermediary of his friend, Cambodia’s then-Sovereign Prince Norodom Sihanouk, who alerted the Chinese to Valyrakis’ plight.