Greek wildfires: Multinational force fights to tame flareups

Greece's said a total 900 firefighters, including teams from Poland, Romania, Cyprus, Ukraine, Serbia, Slovakia and Moldova, were in action on Evia, which is the country's second-largest island and linked to the mainland by bridge.

Evia's rugged, forested northern part, with upland villages and small seaside resorts, has suffered the greatest damage from this month's blazes, with an estimated 50,000 hectares (123,000 acres) lost, together with dozens of homes.

Another 600 firefighters from Greece, the Czech Republic, Britain, France and Germany were deployed Wednesday near ancient Olympia and in Arcadia in the Peloponnese, assisted by 14 water-dropping aircraft and volunteers.

A massive fire that broke out last week north of Athens has been limited to a section of a national park on Mount Parnitha, with mostly ground forces trying to put it out with the help of a helicopter. Firefighters from France, Qatar, Kuwait and Israel were deployed there.