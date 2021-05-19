Green governor sets bold climate goals for rich German state

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s only state governor from the rising Green party on Wednesday announced ambitious new climate targets that includes boosting new technologies so that “Tesla will soon only see our tail lights.”

The wealthy southwest German state, home to German automakers Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, aims to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2040 — five years earlier than the national goal, recently re-elected governor Winfried Kretschmann said.

Baden-Wuerttemberg will also become the first German state to require that all new buildings have roofs with solar panels, he said. The same requirement will apply to existing buildings undergoing major refurbishments.

Kretschmann's state government, which has Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats as its junior coalition partner, is seen as a possible template for the federal level. The Greens are currently leading in polls ahead of Germany's national election on Sept. 26, with measures to combat global warming among voters' top concerns.

“Whoever protects the climate, protects our freedom,” Kretschmann said in a speech to regional lawmakers setting out his government’s plans for the coming five years.