Group: Egypt's security forces ‘disappear, torture’ children

HRW said it and Belady, a non-governmental organization aiding street children, corroborated statements from the children, their families and defense lawyers, using court documents, appeals to authorities, medical records, and videos.

“The harrowing accounts of these children and their families reveal how Egypt’s machinery of repression has subjected children to grave abuses,” said Aya Hijazi, co-director of Belady.

Hijazi is a dual U.S.-Egyptian citizen who has been held in detention for nearly three years over accusations related to Belady, which is Arabic for “our nation." She was arrested along with her husband and six others in May 2014 on charges of abusing children; she was acquitted and released three years later.

According to the HRW's report, Belal B. was 17 years old when Egyptian security officers arrested him and put him in solitary confinement at a Cairo police station.

“I knew nothing about my parents and they knew nothing about me,” he was quoted by HRW as saying. Officers then “tied me to a chair for three days,” causing severe pain, he added.