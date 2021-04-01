Groups urge pressure on Mexico to save tiny vaquita porpoise

The Mexican inter-agency group said it is considering lifting endangered-species protection on the totoaba. Opening up legal fishing of totoaba would probably increase the deaths of vaquitas, but would provide a windfall for some fishermen in Mexico.

The group also said it is considering reducing the protection area for the vaquita, which would open up more areas to gill nets used for totoaba and other species. The nets trap and drown vaquitas.

The group also revived an old, discredited theory that blames the vaquitas’ decline on the lack of water flows from the U.S. through the Colorado River, which starts in the United States and empties into the Gulf of California.

The Colorado River theory posited that a decline of fresh water from the river due to U.S. usage had increased salinity in the upper Gulf, somehow affecting the vaquita.

Last week, the International Union for Conservation of Nature published a letter disputing that argument, saying that “the scientific community widely accepts that unsustainable mortality in gillnets (set for shrimp, totoaba and other finfish) is the cause of the vaquita’s rapid decline ... There is no reason to seek an alternative explanation for the vaquita’s unprecedented decline.”