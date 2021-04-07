Hackers, glitches mar France's mass return to online school

Parents shared advice on class WhatsApp chats and vented on social networks. Teachers muddled through with smaller-than-usual classes because some children couldn’t log on, or had to cancel classes altogether.

“I had to reload, reload, reload," Vercoustre said, while pupils lucky enough to connect “waited, waited, waited” in the online waiting room. Then three parents called during class to say their kids were locked out of the system. Then colleagues complained, too.

“Everyone is getting annoyed," she told The Associated Press. "We too are sick of this.”

President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged some “difficulties, some incidents." While taking part in an online history and geography class for 14-year-olds in southern France on Tuesday, he said, “I know it’s not easy."

Sitting at his computer in the presidential palace, Macron watched a lesson on World War II, and thanked the students, teachers and families for adapting to the situation.