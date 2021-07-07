Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home

Governments in Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and elsewhere also expressed their concern at Haiti’s plight.

A resident who lives near the president’s home said she heard the attack.

“I thought there was an earthquake, there was so much shooting,” said the woman who spoke on condition of anonymity because she fears for her life. “The president had problems with many people, but this is not how we expected him to die. This is something I wouldn’t wish on any Haitian.”

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti said it was restricting U.S. staff to its compounds and that the embassy would be closed Wednesday.'

It’s too early to know exactly what will happen next, said Jonathan Katz, who previously covered Haiti for The Associated Press and wrote a book about the country’s devastating earthquake.

“At this hour, we don’t know who did this, what their end game is, what else they have planned,” he said, noting that Moïse had a long list of enemies. “There were a lot of people who wanted him gone. And there were a lot of people whom he wanted gone.”

Katz noted that a majority of Haitian presidents have been forced out of office, although it’s been more than a century since a sitting one was killed.