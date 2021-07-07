Haitian leader's killing draws condemnation, calls for calm

“To kill and assassinate a president in his home just shows the level of insecurity in the country and how no one is exempt from the violence,” said the 59-year-old Fleurissaint, who has lived in the U.S. since he was 18. “It’s unacceptable.”

He said his regular Wednesday morning prayer call with pastors in Haiti and the U.S. was inevitably focused on the killing.

“They’re afraid for their lives,” Fleurissaint said of the other pastors. “The situation is dire. We’re praying for peace in Haiti.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “shocked and saddened at the death of President Moïse.”

“Our condolences are with his family and the people of Haiti,” he added. “This is an abhorrent act and I call for calm at this time.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the assassination.

“I’d like to make an appeal for political unity to get out of this terrible trauma that the country is going through,” Sánchez said during a visit to Latvia.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen offered her condolences in a statement on Twitter.

“We wish the First Lady a prompt recovery, & stand together with our ally Haiti in this difficult time," Tsai wrote. Haiti is one of the few countries in the world that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

