Hamas launches new attack on Israel after Jerusalem clashes

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption. Palestinian medics said at least 180 Palestinians were hurt in the violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, including 80 who were hospitalized.
Palestinians evacuate a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli security forces at the Lions Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption. The latest violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound came after days of mounting tensions between Palestinians and Israeli authorities in the Old City of Jerusalem.
A Jewish driver, center, scuffles with Palestinians after he was attacked by Palestinian protesters near Jerusalem's Old City. Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption. Palestinian medics said at least 200 Palestinians were hurt in the violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, including 150 who were hospitalized.
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021. Hamas militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Monday, including a barrage that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem, after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at a flashpoint religious site in the contested holy city.
Fire burns and smoke rises after an Israeli forces strike in the Gaza Strip, Monday, May 10, 2021.
Security forces, both uniformed and plainclothes, arrest a Palestinian man near the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem during clashes between police and Palestinian protesters on Monday, May 10, 2021. Hamas militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Monday, including a barrage that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem, after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at a flashpoint religious site in the contested holy city. The rocket fire drew heavy Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip.
Palestinians gather near a fire burning next to the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem during clashes between police and Palestinian protesters on Monday, May 10, 2021. Hamas militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Monday, including a barrage that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem, after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at a flashpoint religious site in the contested holy city. The rocket fire drew heavy Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip.
A medic treats a wounded boy following an explosion in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, May 10, 2021, during a conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Mourners react in a hospital over the body of a man who died following an explosion in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, May 10, 2021, during a conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Jewish women some covered with Israeli flags pray during "Jerusalem Day," an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of the Old City during the 1967 Mideast war, at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in the Old City of Jerusalem, Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption. Palestinian medics said hundreds Palestinians were hurt in the violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
An Israeli police officer protects a Jewish driver who was attacked by Palestinian protesters near Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption. Palestinian medics said at least 180 Palestinians were hurt in the violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, including 80 who were hospitalized.
Israelis run to shelters as air attack sirens goes off during a Jerusalem Day march, in Jerusalem, Monday, May 10, 2021. Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded. The sirens came Monday, shortly after the Hamas militant group in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Israelis wave national flags during a Jerusalem Day march, in Jerusalem, Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police have changed the route of a contentious march by Jewish ultranationalists in Jerusalem, in an apparent attempt to avoid confrontations with Palestinian protesters. The original route had planned to go through Damascus Gate and into the Muslim Quarter of the Old City and on to the Western Wall.
Palestinians scuffle with Israeli police officers during a visit by Israeli right wing Knesset members to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, Monday, May 10,2021.
Israeli Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir gives a victory sign as he argues with Palestinians during a visit to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, Monday, May 10, 2021.
Hundreds of Palestinians and about two dozen Israeli police officers have been hurt in clashes centered around Jerusalem holy sites. Officers fired tear gas and stun grenades and protesters hurled stones and objects at police on Monday.
A man removes broken glass after a rocket fired from Gaza Strip landed nearby in Sderot, Israel, Monday, May 10, 2021.
By JOSEF FEDERMAN and FARES AKRAM
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Hamas militant group on Monday launched a rare rocket strike on Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at an iconic mosque, as tensions in the holy city pushed the region closer to full-fledged war.
Israel responded with airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, where 20 people, including nine children, were killed in fighting.
It was a long day of anger and deadly violence that laid bare Jerusalem’s deep divisions, even as Israel tried to celebrate its capture of the city’s eastern sector and its sensitive holy sites more than half a century ago. With dozens of rockets flying into Israel throughout the night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with top security officials and warned that the fighting could drag on, despite calls for calm from the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.
“The terrorist organizations in Gaza have crossed a red line and attacked us with missiles in the outskirts of Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said. “Whoever attacks us will pay a heavy price,” he said, warning that the fighting could “continue for some time.”
By late Monday, the military had carried out dozens of airstrikes across Gaza, targeting what it said were Hamas military installations and operatives. It said a Hamas tunnel, rocket launchers and at least eight militants had been hit.