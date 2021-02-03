Hard-hit Czech Republic reaches 1 million confirmed cases

“There’s no doubt that the COVID is a killer,” Babis said. “We have to make more people realize that it's not a harmless flu, that it’s a very dangerous virus. We have new variants of it. The situation’s not good.”

That was a different story from August when he claimed the Czech Republic was “the best in (dealing with) COVID,” explaining there was no need to impose restrictions. Two months later, the country topped the world rankings of daily new COVID-19 cases and had the worst death rate by size of population in early January, a result of a decision to allow stores, bars and restaurants to reopen for several weeks before Christmas.

The virus took its toll.

According to the figures from Czech Statistics Office released on Tuesday, 16,700 more people died in 2020 than the previous year for a total of 129,100, most of them in October and November amid soaring infections.

“We need to state it loud and clear that what happened in the fall and has not been over yet is the biggest death rate in this country since World War II,” Jan Konvalinka, vice rector of Prague’s Charles University told Czech public radio in January.