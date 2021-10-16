'He was Southend': Tributes paid to slain British lawmaker

“And if you come to somewhere which is in the locality like Belfairs, as opposed to some ivory tower somewhere, people are more likely to feel easier, freer and more likely to open up to him," he added.

At the meetings, topics raised can range from national matters such as the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic to more mundane issues such as requests for speed bumps on busy roads or a dispute over a neighbor’s fence. While members of Parliament don’t necessarily have the power to fix the problems directly, they can pressure officials at the national and local levels to get things done.

“I feel as if I have lost a family member. I feel that he was the family of Southend, he was the leader of Southend," resident Erica Keane, 69, said. “And he was everywhere! He was at the football pitches, he was in the choirs, he was in the pubs.He was everywhere and he was Southend.”

Amess was clearly a popular lawmaker, winning 10 out of 10 elections since he was first sent to parliament in 1983. He was a social conservative on capital punishment and abortion. While never serving as a government minister, Amess was considered a fixer, a lawmaker able to forge alliances across the political divide.