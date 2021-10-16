'He was Southend': Tributes paid to slain British lawmaker

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer, left, followed by Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Lindsey Hoyle, carry flowers as they arrive at the scene where a member of Parliament was stabbed Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow.
A balloon and floral tributes are placed on the road leading to the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow.
A quiet road leading to the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery on Friday. Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow.
A police officer stands near floral tributes placed near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery on Friday. Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow.
Police officers block a road near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Police gave no immediate details on the motive for the killing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess and did not identify the suspect, who was being held on suspicion of murder.
People attend a vigil to murdered British Conservative lawmaker David Amess in St Peters Catholic Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Amess died after being stabbed earlier Friday during a meeting with constituents at another nearby church in eastern England. Police gave no immediate details on the motive for the killing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess and did not identify the suspect, who was being held on suspicion of murder.
Flowers are placed as a tribute in Parliament Square following Friday's death of member of Parliament David Amess in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in London, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident.
A forensic officer arrives to enter the Belfairs Methodist Church where a member of Parliament was killed on Friday, in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow.
A note is seen by floral tributes near the site where a member of Parliament was killed on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old British man is in custody.
A forensic police van is parked at the site where a member of Parliament was killed on Friday, at the Belfairs Methodist Church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old British man is in custody.
By MAYUKO ONO and PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay their respects to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police say was a terrorist-related attack. His death has reopened questions about the security of lawmakers as they go about their work.
The slaying Friday of the 69-year-old Conservative member of Parliament David Amess during a regular meeting with local voters has caused shock and anxiety across Britain's political spectrum, just five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist in her small-town constituency.
“He was killed doing a job that he loves, serving his own constituents as an elected democratic member and, of course, acts of this are absolutely wrong, and we cannot let that get in the way of our functioning democracy,” British Home Secretary Priti Patel said after she joined others, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to pay tribute to Amess at the church where he died.
Patel said she has convened meetings with the Speaker of the House of Commons, police departments and U.K. security services “to make sure that all measures are being put in place for the security of MPs so that they can carry on with their duties as elected democratic members.”
On Saturday, in an echo of the political unity that emerged after Cox’s murder, Johnson of the Conservatives, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, and the non-partisan speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, arrived at the church where Amess died and laid flowers.