Head of Tokyo Games won't resign after statement about women

In an online meeting, Asahi reported the 83-year-old official as saying: "Women are very competitive. When one of them raises her hand, they probably think they have to say something, too. And then everyone says something.”

Mori’s comment came when he was asked about the presence of few women on the board of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

“If we are going to have more women directors, someone has remarked, then meetings go on for a long time unless we restrict the comments," he said. "I’m not saying who that is.”

In defending Mori, the IOC noted its support for gender equality as “one of the key pillars” of Olympic values, including an increase in the number of women on its own executive board to 33% with five of 15 members.

“President Mori has apologized for his comments today. With this, the IOC considers the issue closed,” the Olympic body said.

The Tokyo Olympics are already swamped with problems.

About 80% of Japanese in polls say the games should be postponed or canceled. They also have spoken out on rising costs that may total more than $25 billion.

