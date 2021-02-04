 Skip to main content
Head of Tokyo Games won't resign after statement about women
AP

Head of Tokyo Games won't resign after statement about women

  • Updated
TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Thursday he would not resign despite pressure on him to do so after making derogatory comments earlier in the week about women.

The controversy surrounding Yoshiro Mori, the gaffe-prone former Japanese prime minister, is one more problem the postponed Tokyo Olympics really didn't need as organizers and the IOC try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic. They are scheduled to open on July 23.

“I am not thinking to resign," Mori said. “I have been working hard and helped devotedly for seven years. I will not be stepping down.”

The International Olympic Committee said it will not urge Mori to resign, saying his apology was enough.

In an online meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee board of directors earlier in the week, Mori was reported by the daily newspaper Asahi Shimbun as saying women talk too much in meetings. His comments have created a storm in Japan, where women are grossly under-represented in politics and in board rooms.

“The statement made at the Japan Olympic Committee was an inappropriate expression, contrary to the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics,” Mori said. "I am deeply remorseful. I would like to withdraw the statement. I would like to apologize for any unpleasant feelings.”

In an online meeting, Asahi reported the 83-year-old official as saying: "Women are very competitive. When one of them raises her hand, they probably think they have to say something, too. And then everyone says something.”

Mori’s comment came when he was asked about the presence of few women on the board of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

“If we are going to have more women directors, someone has remarked, then meetings go on for a long time unless we restrict the comments," he said. "I’m not saying who that is.”

In defending Mori, the IOC noted its support for gender equality as “one of the key pillars” of Olympic values, including an increase in the number of women on its own executive board to 33% with five of 15 members.

“President Mori has apologized for his comments today. With this, the IOC considers the issue closed,” the Olympic body said.

The Tokyo Olympics are already swamped with problems.

About 80% of Japanese in polls say the games should be postponed or canceled. They also have spoken out on rising costs that may total more than $25 billion.

Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

