 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health workers become 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal
AP

Health workers become 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Thousands of health workers lined up across Nepal to get the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday as the Himalayan nation began a three-month vaccination campaign.

At the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, doctors were encouraging hesitant colleagues to get the vaccine.

“We have to initiate this. If we will not take, then who will take this vaccine? We can’t say we will not take this as we are doctors,” said Dr. Poonam Sharma.

Hospital director Dr. Dinesh Kafle said 300 staffers were set to get the vaccine on Wednesday and the remaining 2,000 within a week.

Nepal received as a gift from neighboring India 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine manufactured under license by the Serum Institute of India.

It's aiming to get 72% of its 30 million people vaccinated within three months and is making the two-dose vaccine free to citizens.

On the first day, 12,000 doctors, nurses, custodians, ambulance drivers and other health workers will be vaccinated, with the number increasing in the next few days, Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi said. The 120 vaccination centers in use will be doubled.

It plans to vaccinate 430,000 health workers in the next 10 days before expanding the campaign and is working to get more shipments.

Nepal has reported 270,092 cases of coronavirus infection and 2,017 deaths from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised
World

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union lashed out Monday at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing it of failing to guarantee delivery of coronavirus vaccines without valid explanation, and threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc.

+8
UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
World

UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A major British doctors' group says the U.K. government should “urgently review” its decision to give people a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by the manufacturer and the World Health Organization.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survivor sounds alarm over 'echoes of the Holocaust'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News