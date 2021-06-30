Health worsens of minority Polish leader in Belarus prison

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An official in Poland said Wednesday that the health of a Polish minority leader being held in a Belarus prison has deteriorated and that authorities are not allowing her to leave for Poland.

Andzelika Borys, 47, is the head of a Polish minority organization in Belarus that cultivates Polish culture and tradition. It is critical of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and is not recognized by the authorities there.

Borys and four other members of the Union of Poles in Belarus were imprisoned in March in a crackdown on ethnic Poles amid rising tensions with Poland, which backs sanctions against Lukashenko’s regime.

The official, Agnieszka Romaszewska-Guzy, the head of Polish state-funded Belsat TV which broadcasts independent news into Belarus, said Wednesday that Borys' health has worsened.

“Worrying news ... especially regarding Borys' health which visibly worsened in prison,” Romaszewska-Guzy said on Twitter.

She also tweeted that Borys' symptoms from her previous health condition had worsened, and that she had developed serious dental problems.

Romaszewska-Guzy added that according to her information, Borys has agreed to leave for Poland, but the authorities “have delayed that.”