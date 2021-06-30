 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health worsens of minority Polish leader in Belarus prison
0 Comments
AP

Health worsens of minority Polish leader in Belarus prison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An official in Poland said Wednesday that the health of a Polish minority leader being held in a Belarus prison has deteriorated and that authorities are not allowing her to leave for Poland.

Andzelika Borys, 47, is the head of a Polish minority organization in Belarus that cultivates Polish culture and tradition. It is critical of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and is not recognized by the authorities there.

Borys and four other members of the Union of Poles in Belarus were imprisoned in March in a crackdown on ethnic Poles amid rising tensions with Poland, which backs sanctions against Lukashenko’s regime.

The official, Agnieszka Romaszewska-Guzy, the head of Polish state-funded Belsat TV which broadcasts independent news into Belarus, said Wednesday that Borys' health has worsened.

“Worrying news ... especially regarding Borys' health which visibly worsened in prison,” Romaszewska-Guzy said on Twitter.

She also tweeted that Borys' symptoms from her previous health condition had worsened, and that she had developed serious dental problems.

Romaszewska-Guzy added that according to her information, Borys has agreed to leave for Poland, but the authorities “have delayed that.”

Three other minority women activists arrested this year have been released and brought to Poland in May, as a result of Poland's diplomatic efforts. They described conditions in the prison as harsh.

Journalist and Polish minority activist Andrzej Poczobut also remains imprisoned.

Human rights groups consider the inmates as political prisoners. The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, and Poland, had appealed for their release.

Poland, which decades ago was in the orbit of Moscow's communist system, is now an EU member and a supporter of the democratic opposition to Lukashenko in neighboring Belarus. Along with Lithuania, it has become a center of refuge for Belarusian activists and students in exile.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Plague evolved over thousands of years to become a more deadly pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death
World

Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death

  • Updated

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (AP) — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, on Friday demanded a “thorough investigation” of his death, saying her husband did not appear suicidal when they last spoke.

+6
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
World

Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is prepared to target intruding warships if they fail to heed warnings, a senior Russian diplomat declared Thursday after a Black Sea incident in which a British destroyer sailed near Crimea in an area that Russia claims as its territorial waters.

+16
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
World

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.

+2
Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive
World

Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.

+14
French far right beaten in regional elections
World

French far right beaten in regional elections

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Mainstream candidates delivered a stinging setback to France’s far right in regional elections Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year.

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News