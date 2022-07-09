Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday by a gunman who opened fire on him as he delivered a campaign speech on a street in western Japan, shocking the country.
Other high-profile political assassinations in the 21st century include Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and Chad President Idriss Deby Itno in 2021.
U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed when militants stormed the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya in 2012. Two British lawmakers have also been assassinated recently, a Conservative in 2021 and a Labour Party lawmaker in 2016.
Here's a look at all of them, plus the latest on Abe's killing.
Here's a look at high-profile political killings this century
Political killings since the turn of the century
FILE - In this March 5, 2009 file photo, a machete and bullet casings sit amidst dried blood in the dining room of assassinated Guinea-Bissau President Joao Bernardo "Nino" Vieira, three days after his death, in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.
Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
was assassinated Friday by a gunman who opened fire on him as he delivered a campaign speech on a street in western Japan, shocking the country.
Here's a global look at other high-profile political assassinations in the 21st century.
Rebecca Blackwell
Jan. 18, 2001: Congo President Laurent Kabila
In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 27, 2000, Congo President Laurent Kabila gives a news conference.
Jan. 18, 2001: Congo President Laurent Kabila is assassinated in the presidential palace in the capital, Kinshasa, by one of his bodyguards, who was killed minutes later by security forces.
Bebeto Matthews
June 1, 2001: Nepal’s King Birendra
Nepal's royal family poses for a photograph in Nepal in this undated photo. From left: standing front, Princess Shanti Singh, Princess Sharada Shah and Princess Shobha; standing back from left: the late King Birendra, new King Gyanendra and youngest brother of slain king Dhirendra Shah.
June 1, 2001: Nepal’s King Birendra is killed when his son, Crown Prince Dipendra, opens fire on his family in the royal palace. The dead include Queen Aiswarya, a prince and five others. Officials said the shooting followed a dispute over the prince's marriage.
STR
May 6, 2002: Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn
Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn poses at his home in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in this Sept. 2001 file photo.
May 6, 2002: Populist Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn is gunned down in a northern Netherlands city, days before a general election in which he was a candidate, by an animal rights activist.
SERGE LIGTENBERG
March 12, 2003: Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic
A pigeon flies by a mural depicting the Serbia's slain prime minister Zoran Djindjic vandalized with red paint, in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
March 12, 2003: Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic is shot dead in front of the Serbian government headquarters in Belgrade. He was a key leader of the revolt that toppled former President Slobodan Milosevic in October 2000. Twelve people were convicted in connection with the killing, which was carried out to halt his pro-Western reforms, according to a Serbian court ruling.
Darko Vojinovic
Feb. 14, 2005: Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2005 file photo, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, left, and his bodyguard Yahya Arab, leave the Parliament in Beirut, Lebanon. Minutes later, Hariri and several of his bodyguards were killed in a massive bomb explosion that ravaged his motorcade.
Feb. 14, 2005: Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri is killed by a suicide truck bomb on a seaside boulevard in Beirut. Another 21 people died and 226 were wounded in the attack, which is seen by many in Lebanon as the work of neighboring Syria.
STR
Dec. 27, 2007: Benazir Bhutto
In this April 7, 1995, file photo, Pakistan's Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, left, talks to Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md.
Dec. 27, 2007: Benazir Bhutto, the first female prime minister in a Muslim-majority country as well as Pakistan’s second nationally elected prime minister, was shot at then attacked by a suicide bomber at a political rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Dennis Cook
March 2, 2009: Guinea-Bissau President Joao Bernardo Vieira
A 2005 campaign poster reading "For peace, stability, and reconcilliation, vote Nino" lies amidst scattered trash in a courtyard at the home of assassinated Guinea-Bissau President Joao Bernardo "Nino" Vieira.
March 2, 2009: Guinea-Bissau President Joao Bernardo Vieira is killed by renegade soldiers in his palace, hours after a bomb blast killed his rival in the West African nation.
REBECCA BLACKWELL
Oct. 20, 2011: Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi
In this Oct. 10, 2010 file photo, Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, center, with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, right, and his Yemeni counterpart Ali Abdullah Saleh, left, pose during a group picture with Arab and African leaders.
Oct. 20, 2011: Longtime Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi is hunted and summarily killed by insurgents after being toppled in a NATO-backed uprising.
Amr Nabil
Sept. 11, 2012: U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens
In this Monday, April 11, 2011 file photo, U.S. envoy Chris Stevens speaks to local media at the Tibesty Hotel in Benghazi, Libya.
Sept. 11, 2012: U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens is killed when militants storm the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. Another three Americans died.
Ben Curtis
Feb. 6, 2013: Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid
Demonstrators hold a poster showing slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid with written in arabic and french "Who Killed Him" during a Tunisian demonstration.
Feb. 6, 2013: Tunisian left-wing opposition leader Chokri Belaid is fatally shot outside his Tunis home. His killing — followed six months later by that of another left-wing leader, Mohammed Brahmi — plunged Tunisia into political chaos with effects reverberating to this day. No one has been convicted in either case.
Amine Landoulsi
June 16, 2016: British lawmaker Jo Cox
This is a Friday, June 17, 2016, file photo of an image and floral tributes for Jo Cox, in Parliament Square.
June 16, 2016: British lawmaker Jo Cox is shot and stabbed to death by a far-right supporter in the English village of Birstall, part of her constituency.
Matt Dunham
Dec. 19, 2016: Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov
In this Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 file photo, Andrei Karlov, then Russian Ambassador to Turkey, pauses during a speech .
Dec. 19, 2016: Russia’s ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov is shot dead by a Turkish policeman shouting condemnation of Russia’s military role in Syria, in front of a shocked gathering at a photo exhibit. The gunman was later killed in a shootout with police.
Burhan Ozbilici
April 20, 2021: Chad President Idriss Deby Itno
In this Friday, May 29, 2015 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno arrives for the inauguration of the new Nigerian President.
April 20, 2021: Chad President Idriss Deby Itno is killed while battling rebels in the north. Hours earlier he had been declared the winner of an election that would have given him another six years in power.
Sunday Alamba
July 7, 2021: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
Posters of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise that reads "National Hero" cover a wall.
July 7, 2021: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is assassinated by gunmen who also wound his wife Martine in an overnight raid on their Port-au-Prince home. More than 40 people have been arrested in Haiti for the attack, including high-ranking police officers and a group of former Colombian soldiers.
OJ
Oct. 15 2021: British lawmaker David Amess
A picture of slain member of parliament David Amess at Westminster Cathedral after his funeral.
Oct. 15 2021: British lawmaker David Amess is stabbed to death by an Islamic State supporter while meeting with voters.
Alberto Pezzali
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!