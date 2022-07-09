 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's a look at high-profile political killings this century

Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday by a gunman who opened fire on him as he delivered a campaign speech on a street in western Japan, shocking the country.

Other high-profile political assassinations in the 21st century include Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and Chad President Idriss Deby Itno in 2021.

U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed when militants stormed the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya in 2012. Two British lawmakers have also been assassinated recently, a Conservative in 2021 and a Labour Party lawmaker in 2016.

Here's a look at all of them, plus the latest on Abe's killing.

