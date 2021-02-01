Here's what you should know about the military coup in Myanmar

Governments and international organizations condemned the takeover, saying it sets back the limited democratic reforms Myanmar has made.
"This is an extremely crushing blow to efforts to present Myanmar as a democracy," said Linda Lakhdhir, a legal adviser at Human Rights Watch. "Its creditability on the world stage has taken a massive hit."
Watchdogs fear a further crackdown on human rights defenders, journalists, and others critical of the military. Even before the current military takeover, journalists, free speech advocates and critics of the military often faced legal action for publicly criticizing it.
A U.S. senator raised the possibility the United States could again impose economic sanctions, which the U.S. lifted when Myanmar was transitioning to civilian rule.
Myanmar's military leaders "must immediately free the democratic leaders of Myanmar and remove themselves from government," said Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez (pictured), the incoming chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "If not, the United States and other countries should impose strict economic sanctions, as well as other measures" against the military and military leaders, he said.
Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson said the Biden administration and other governments should act swiftly to impose sanctions. He also questioned Suu Kyi's ability to lead given her defense of the military's actions against ethnic Rohingya Muslims.
"Because of Suu Kyi's failure to promote democratic values as Myanmar's de facto leader, she should step aside and let other Myanmar democratic leaders take the reins with international backing and support," Richardson said in a statement.