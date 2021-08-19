Hezbollah says Iranian fuel tanker to sail to Lebanon soon

The situation deteriorated dramatically last week after the central bank decided to end subsidies for fuel products. The decision will likely lead to a hike in the prices of almost all commodities in Lebanon.

Nasrallah said his group does not aim to “defy anyone,” by arranging the fuel shipment from Iran, but added that “we cannot stand idle amid the humiliation of our people whether in front of bakeries, hospitals, gas stations and darkness at night.”

Hezbollah’s opponents are likely to be angered by Nasrallah's remarks as importing Iranian oil may lead to U.S. sanctions on Lebanon.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a harsh critic of Hezbollah, warned in tweets that an Iranian fuel shipment could plunge Lebanon into more conflict.

On Thursday, Coral, one of the largest fuel companies in Lebanon, said it was running out of gasoline. A tanker that's bringing in supplies has been stuck off the Lebanese coast for eight days because of paperwork, it said. The company warned it won't be able to resupply gas stations for the first time since it was founded.

“I’m trying to find solutions for the Lebanese people, Shea, the U.S. ambassador, told Al Arabiya English. “We’ve been talking to the governments of Egypt, Jordan, the government here (Lebanon), the World Bank. We’re trying to get real, sustainable solutions for Lebanon’s fuel and energy needs.”

