'Homecoming' to a ghost town sparks Greek Cypriot anguish

“Turkey’s new policy is clearly aiming to make Varosha part of its ... illegal regime in the north,” Karahan said.

Standing in a garden in front of the school he graduated from more than 50 years ago, Simos Ioannou, the Greek Cypriot mayor-in-exile of Famagusta, claims Turkey's move sought to undermine the peace talks and cause upheaval in the south.

“I believe it was done to plant a tombstone on the Cyprus issue, to compel us to live under Turkish Cypriot administration and to foment division among the Greek Cypriot residents of Varosha,” he said.

On his first visit to Varosha since 1973, Ioannou said the refugees could have returned long ago had Turkey heeded the U.N. resolutions.

“But they’re afraid we will prove that we can live peacefully with (the Turkish Cypriots),” he added.

Ioannou said 37 Varosha property owners are known to have. applied to the IPC, but “very few” expressed willingness to return under Turkish Cypriot administration.

Constantinides's home lies outside the section of the suburb where Greek Cypriots have been told they can reclaim their properties. But he said he won't give up trying to get back what belongs to his family.

“I hope that a way can be found where we can return as owners and not as tenants or tourists, but for certain, I’ll fight for my rights," he added. "I owe it to my parents who toiled to build this, I owe it to my daughter.”

