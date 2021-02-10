Honduras investigates police in case of murdered student

Yuri Mora, spokesman for Honduras’ prosecutors’ office, said investigators had just requested that the seven police on duty that night be turned over to investigators. They have been in custody. Investigators were also seeking statements from others held in other cells that night.

No police had been formally charged yet, because the investigation was ongoing, Mora said. He noted that the autopsy had also revealed bruising around Martínez’s mouth that could have been caused by someone trying to silence her.

Alan Edgardo Argeñal, director of the police disciplinary affairs office, said in a news conference there would be no cover-up. “We want to clear up what really happened to give an explanation to the relatives and to the people, as well as formalize the accusations and apply disciplinary actions.”

Amnesty International in a statement Tuesday called for a thorough inquiry.

“The Honduran public prosecutor’s office must carry out a prompt, exhaustive, independent and impartial investigation into Keyla’s death, with a gender perspective and following the guidelines of international standards such as the Minnesota protocol, as this could be an extrajudicial execution at the hands of public officials,” said Amnesty’s Americas Director Erika Guevara-Rosas.