Hong Kong book fair sees self-censorship and fewer books

HONG KONG (AP) — Booksellers at Hong Kong’s annual book fair are offering a reduced selection of books deemed politically sensitive, as they try to avoid violating a sweeping national security law imposed on the city last year.

The book fair was postponed twice last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It usually draws hundreds of thousands of people looking for everything from the latest bestsellers to works by political figures.

This year, far fewer politically sensitive books are on display. Vendors are curating their books carefully to avoid violating the national security law.

Beijing imposed the law on Hong Kong in June 2020. Authorities have used it to crack down on dissent, arresting more than 100 pro-democracy supporters in the city.

The law has drawn criticism from governments and other critics who say it restricts freedoms not found on the communist-ruled mainland that were promised to the former British colony for 50 years after it was handed to Beijing in 1997.

Jimmy Pang, a local publisher who used to sell books about 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations that became known as the Umbrella Movement, said many books critical of the government have disappeared.