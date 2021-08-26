 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hong Kong disqualifies independent lawmaker from legislature
0 Comments
AP

Hong Kong disqualifies independent lawmaker from legislature

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities ousted an opposition legislator from his seat Thursday after finding him to be insufficiently loyal amid Beijing’s tightening grip on the semi-autonomous city.

Cheng Chung-tai of the populist Civic Party was disqualified from the legislature after he “failed to fulfil the legal requirements and conditions on upholding the Basic Law and bearing allegiance” to Hong Kong, the government said in a statement. The Basic Law is Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

He was one of two remaining opposition lawmakers in the legislature, after the pro-democracy camp of legislators resigned en masse last year following the disqualification of four of their colleagues.

Hong Kong’s chief secretary, John Lee, said in a news conference that Cheng was disqualified after an opinion was sought from the territory's national security committee, which said Cheng had failed to comply with the requirements of being a legislator. The committee was set up last year when Beijing imposed a strict national security law that effectively criminalized opposition to the government and silenced dissent.

The committee referenced negative behavior from Cheng in seeking public office, Lee said, without describing any specific incidents that led to his disqualification.

Cheng, considered an independent opposition lawmaker, opposed a number of bills favored by the pro-Beijing camp, including electoral reform legislation earlier this year that reduced the proportion of directly elected lawmakers.

Cheng said he was not aware of any legal recourse he could seek regarding his disqualification.

“From my point of view, I think it is not meaningful to appeal or follow up on any legal procedures,” he said.

He was previously convicted of desecrating the China and Hong Kong flags after he was seen flipping them upside-down during a legislative debate, and was fined 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($640).

Authorities cracked down on political dissent after months of anti-government protests in 2019, arresting scores of pro-democracy activists and banning protests, citing health risks from the coronavirus. Most of the city’s most prominent activists are currently behind bars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire turns more than half of a nature preserve into ash in Brazil

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across
World

Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister insisted Tuesday that efforts by Middle Eastern migrants to enter the European Union country from neighboring Belarus are part of a plot by the Minsk regime to sow political instability in the EU.

+3
WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium
World

WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium

  • Updated

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization on Monday called for a two-month moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a means of reducing global vaccine inequality and preventing the emergence of new coronavirus variants.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News