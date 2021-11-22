 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Hong Kong to allow residents of mainland to vote in election

  • 0

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities will set up polling stations at the border with mainland China to allow Hong Kongers living there to vote during upcoming legislative elections, the city’s leader said Tuesday.

During the Dec. 19 legislative elections, registered Hong Kong permanent residents living in the mainland will be able to cross the border into the city to vote at the special polling stations, Carrie Lam said.

After voting, they must return immediately and will not need to undergo coronavirus quarantines in mainland China, Lam said at a regular news conference.

“Currently, there are still people stranded on the mainland, they can’t come back to work or study, and they won’t be able to come back to Hong Kong to vote (without these measures),” she said.

Currently, those who travel from Hong Kong to mainland China must undergo at least 14 days of quarantine. Travelers from mainland China to Hong Kong can enter the city without any quarantine if they have not traveled to any high-risk areas on the mainland.

The legislative elections are the first under revamped election laws in Hong Kong aimed at ensuring that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing run the city. The number of directly elected seats has been reduced and many lawmakers will be selected by a largely pro-Beijing committee.

People are also reading…

Hong Kongers living in the mainland are considered more likely to support pro-Beijing candidates. The measure could also boost voter turnout, which is widely expected to be lower this year following the electoral reforms.

People who wish to vote at the special polling stations must register ahead of time, Lam said.

“The whole voting process will be put in a closed loop. Voters who visit these special polling stations cannot leave the area of the polling station, they cannot go into the community,” she said.

Separately, Lam said a mainland delegation consisting of experts on COVID-19 had visited Hong Kong for four days to prepare for the possible opening of the border.

A second meeting discussing joint anti-epidemic efforts will take place Thursday in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.

“I do look forward to a possible announcement of opening of borders in an orderly manner as soon as possible,” she said.

Hong Kong authorities have been pushing for mainland China to allow quarantine-free travel from Hong Kong to the mainland. Hong Kong has implemented strict quarantine rules for overseas travelers arriving in the territory as it seeks to prevent new outbreaks.

The city has one of the strictest quarantine policies in the world, with travelers returning from abroad having to serve up to 21 days of quarantine in government-designated hotels.

Lam urged Hong Kong residents to get vaccinated because the city has yet to reach a vaccination rate of 70% for first doses.

“I appeal to members of the public to perform their civic duties for the sake of an early resumption of normal activities,” Lam said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

BEIJING (AP) — Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue

China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry stuck to its line Friday that it wasn’t aware of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai, the tennis professional who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her.

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News