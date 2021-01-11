Hong Kong's new top judge urges impartiality in courts

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s new top judge warned Monday that the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s courts need to show they are impartial amid a flurry of politically charged cases or risk losing public trust.

Hong Kong has been in a state of political crisis after months of anti-government protests in 2019 led to Beijing imposing a tough national security law on the city to quash dissent. Pro-democracy supporters say the security legislation suppresses the freedoms Hong Kong was promised when it was handed over from British control in 1997.

Last week, 55 pro-democracy activists were arrested in a sweeping police operation, and prominent pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and outspoken media tycoon Jimmy Lai are currently in jail for their activism.

Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, who was sworn in on Monday, said that judges in the city’s courts must be careful to show impartiality in what they say in court and what they write in their judgments, especially in cases of a political nature.

“Any lapses in this regard, given the potentially polarizing nature of these cases, could lead to suspicion of partiality, which is not conducive to maintaining public confidence in our judicial system,” Cheung said in his first speech delivered as chief justice.