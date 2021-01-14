Hotels open their doors to Covid-19 patients as Britain's hospitals are stretched to the limit

Hospital beds are precious commodities

The NHS is currently staggering under an unprecedented crisis with more coronavirus patients in hospital than at any point in the pandemic. A new, more infectious variant of Covid-19, which officials say is out of control, has caused record-breaking infection rates.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the country's intensive care units (ICUs) face substantial risk of being overwhelmed by the disease, which has infected more than 3.2 million people and killed 84,000.

Hospital beds are now one of the most precious commodities in the country, but so far, there are only three patients recovering on the first floor of the otherwise empty hotel.

Hoteliers say they want health officials to send hundreds more Covid-19 patients their way.

"The hospitality industry is virtually closed, so we are all willing to open our doors and get ill people better as soon as possible," Meher Nawab, the CEO of the London Hotel Group, of which Best Western is a part, explained.

There are no medical workers at the hotel in Croydon to support the patients, all of whom are in the final days of their isolation period and need minimal care.