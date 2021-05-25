How to fly safely this summer

One flight involved a deicing procedure, which kept the passengers sitting on the tarmac for an hour. Marr recorded carbon dioxide levels of 3,000 parts per million, far above the 800 parts per million considered normal.

Marr told CNN: "A CO2 (carbon dioxide) level of 3,000 ppm means that for every breath I take in, about 7% of the air is other people's exhaled breath...like drinking someone else's backwash! Let's hope the HEPA filters were running!"

What to do to fly more safely

While there may not be much you can do about CO2 levels or HEPA filtration (other than ask the airline and make your concerns known), experts say there are key actions you can take to make your flight safer.

Get vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people are urged to get tested one to three days before traveling domestically, the CDC says. Avoid crowds while traveling, and stay at least two arm lengths from anyone who is not traveling with you. Wear a mask over your nose and mouth at all times and wash your hands often.

Plan your ride to the airport.