How to help Haiti earthquake victims
How to help Haiti earthquake victims

This footage was filmed and produced 14 August 2021. A major earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday, likely causing high casualties and widespread disaster, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and sending shock waves across the Caribbean, where people fled their homes for fear they might collapse. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake quake struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said. The video shows the consequences of the earthquake in Haiti. As you can see, many houses have collapsed including a hotel.

(CNN) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning, causing widespread destruction, according to the US Geological Survey.

Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.

Aid organizations are assessing the damage on the ground while forecasters are also eying Tropical Storm Grace, which could bring wind and rain to Haiti on top of everything else.

CNN's Impact Your World has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis in Haiti. Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.

