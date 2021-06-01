Huawei ex-exec on trial, accused of spying for China

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two men accused of spying for China went on trial Tuesday in the Polish capital of Warsaw: a Chinese citizen who is a former sales director of Huawei in Poland and a Polish cybersecurity expert.

The men, Weijing Wang and Piotr Durbajlo, have both pleaded not guilty.

At the start of Tuesday's session, a prosecutor requested that the trial be held in secret due to the classified nature of some of the evidence. Defense lawyers objected, saying the nature of the charges requires that the proceedings be transparent. Both Wang — speaking in fluent Polish — and Durbajlo said they wanted an open trial. But after a brief recess, the three-judge panel announced the proceedings will be secret, citing state interests, and journalists were told to leave.

Wang and Durbajlo were arrested by Polish authorities in January 2019 and accused of spying for China under the cover of seeking business deals for Chinese technology giant Huawei.

The pair were arrested amid a wider geopolitical battle between the U.S. and China over technology and trade supremacy. Former President Donald Trump's administration lobbied European allies to boycott the next generation of 5G mobile phone networking gear from Huawei over concerns that it could be used by Beijing to facilitate cyberespionage or digital sabotage.