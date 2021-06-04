Hundreds gather near Hong Kong park despite vigil ban

Some gathered in churches Friday night to mark June 4 and pray for the victims.

Clare Ho, a postgraduate student, said she participated in previous vigils but decided to attend Mass this year to pray for the victims because the vigil was banned.

"I feel like the least I can do as a Hong Konger, and as a Catholic, I just feel like coming here to pray for them is something I should do,” she said.

As Chinese authorities seek to curb remembrances, they seem confident that the passage of time will erase memories of Tiananmen.

The government made no response to an appeal from Tiananmen Mothers, published on the Human Rights in China website, urging the party to release official records about the crackdown, provide compensation for those killed and injured and hold those responsible to account.

Tiananmen Mothers said many young Chinese have “grown up in a false sense of prosperous jubilance and enforced glorification of the government (and) have no idea of or refuse to believe what happened on June 4, 1989.”