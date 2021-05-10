Hundreds of Palestinians injured in Israeli police clashes as tensions soar in Jerusalem

Violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters have continued for another day in Jerusalem amid rising tensions over the possible eviction of Palestinian families living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Journalist Elliot Gotkine reports.

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police at one of Jerusalem's holiest sites on Monday, as tensions in the city continue to soar.

Footage from social media showed Israeli police inside Al Aqsa mosque and its surrounding compound, throwing stun grenades, and Palestinians throwing rocks at officers. Around 50 injured Palestinians were taken to hospital for treatment, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The clashes came hours before an annual march through Jerusalem's Old City when Israelis mark the day the Israeli army took control of the Western Wall and the rest of East Jerusalem in 1967. In previous years, the march has been a flashpoint with Palestinian residents of the Old City complaining it is provocative for the procession to pass down a main street in the Muslim quarter. Authorities have been discussing placing restrictions on this year's route to lessen the chance of confrontation.