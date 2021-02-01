Hungarian cafe mulls civil disobedience to avoid bankruptcy

“We applied for state aid last autumn, but no help has come yet, and it would be so little that unfortunately it wouldn’t be any help,” Miskolci said, adding that she doesn’t know anyone that has received cash assistance.

While Hungary's government has promised to speed up delivery of assistance, business owners like Miskolci and Blaho have had to reach into their own pockets to keep from closing permanently. They're earning around 10% of what they would need to break even, and have spent around $17,000 of their savings since the start of the pandemic, they said.

“The bills keep coming ... and since there isn’t enough revenue, we’re forced to finance (the business) from our own pocket, and we can’t anymore," Miskolci said.

Opposition politicians and some health experts have urged a reevaluation of pandemic restrictions in the interests of saving service workers and providing some relief to Hungarians struggling under the psychological weight of a long lockdown.

Blaho said capacity restrictions, social distancing and mandatory mask wearing would allow for patrons to visit his business safely, and prevent business owners from having to choose between breaking the law and going out of business.