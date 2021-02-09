Hungarian radio station to go off the air after court ruling

He called the council members “party soldiers,” and claimed that other broadcasters that had committed the same infractions received license extensions.

“This verdict shows that today in Hungary, an authority has the right to make completely opposite judgements for different media providers,” Arato said. “Those who are suitable to the system get their frequencies extended, and those who aren’t are rejected.”

Gabor Polyak, the head of Mertek Media Monitor, also cited two other radio stations that committed similar infractions but received license extensions from the Media Council, and said the court's decision made Klubradio's future “extremely uncertain.”

“This is discrimination against Klubradio that violates the Constitution and European law. This was not the the only possible judgement,” he said in an email.

Klubradio and two other applicants have applied for a new license on the FM frequency in an open tendering process, but it could take up to a year or more before media authorities reach a decision on the winner. Until then, Klubradio has encouraged its listeners to tune in online after Monday, when 92.9 FM falls silent.

